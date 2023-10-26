Tesla sells $100M in Superchargers to bp

By

Tesla has sold $100M in Supercharger hardware units to oil giant bp, the company announced this morning, as it attempts to bolster its EV charging infrastructure.

Tesla Superchargers will be installed at various locations in the bp pulse network, which are located at bp Amoco, and Thortons-branded sites, TravelCenters of America locations, and at bp pulse’s large-scale Gigahub charging sites, near airports and major metropolitan areas across the United States.

The deal marks the first time ever that the hardware was ever purchased for an independent EV charging network.

bp will begin rolling out the chargers in 2024, with the first sites being in Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. The idea was to combine Tesla’s “fast and reliable chargers” with bp pulse’s industry-leading, intelligent charge management software, called “Omega,” for a comprehensive solution for fleet customers.

The fast-chargers from Tesla will have an output of 250 kW, and based on appearance from bp’s press release, will be the new V4 Superchargers that have started being installed across the United States.

They will be fitted with bp pulse branding, and the company will install and operate the Supercharger piles. They will also feature the “Magic Dock,” which enables the use of both NACS and CCS connectors, enabling multiple electric vehicle manufacturers to utilize the bp pulse charging network.

Richard Bartlett, global CEO of bp pulse, commented on the deal:

“Strengthening the bp pulse network with Tesla’s industry-leading hardware is a major step forward in our ambitions for high speed, open access charging infrastructure in the US and advances our ambition to delivering an exceptional customer experience. Combined with our vast network of convenience and mobility sites on and off the highway, this collaboration with Tesla will bring fast and reliable charging to EV drivers when and where they need it.”

bp’s agreement with Tesla also bolsters an up to $1 billion investment in building an EV charging network across the United States, the company said.

