Tesla Model 3 adopted by driving school in unique, environmental awareness program

A driving school in Austria is offering to teach aspiring drivers the ways of a road in a Tesla Model 3. But that’s not the only catch because for every student that successfully obtains a driver’s license, the school will plant a tree in their honor.

The Fairdrive Driving School, which is based in Linz, Austria, recently announced the new program, which appears to be a way for the company to embrace environmentalism while keeping in step with the trends in the automotive industry. Teslas, after all, are electric vehicles, and EVs are widely considered as the future of the transportation sector.

The company uses a wide variety of vehicles to teach drivers how to obtain their Class B license, which in Austria allows people to operate cars, station wagons, vans, and minibuses up to 7,716 lbs, or 3,500 kilograms.

Advert for a driving school with a Tesla. According to the ad they plant a tree for every passed drivers test. pic.twitter.com/NKuFVEVGs2 — Raffael (@raffaeru) May 12, 2020

The most exciting vehicle Fairdrive Fahrschule utilizes is arguably the Model 3, as the car is the only non-petrol powered car in its lineup. Apart from the Tesla, the driving school’s fleet features pair of Leon 110s, a Lexus NX300h Hybrid, an Ibiza 100PS, and a Kia Carnival.

Tesla vehicles have been used in driving schools in the past. Not only are Teslas ideal due to their safety and efficiency, but they are an excellent way to teach new drivers about the environmental benefits of operating a battery-electric vehicle.

The Fairdrive school offers an extra environmental incentive that paves the way for more advantages that benefit the Earth. Planting a tree for every successful driving test result is a pretty interesting and unique system, and it allows each driver to make an immediate positive impact on their environment. Perhaps the experience could even lead to the student becoming a Tesla owner in the future, allowing them to contribute even more to the fight against the global climate crisis.

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the most popular vehicles in Austria, according to the EV Sales Blog. On a larger scale, plug-in vehicle sales have increased by 67% in 2020 compared to 2019, and the Model 3 trails only the Renault Zoe for the label of “Austria’s Most Popular Electric Vehicle in 202o so far.” In February, the Model 3 was the best selling EV in the country.

Tesla’s presence throughout Europe is notable, and the company plans to ramp up its presence on the continent starting in the Summer of 2021 when Gigafactory Berlin is expected to begin building Model Y crossovers.