Tesla Model 3 is the most affordable car to run in the United States: study

A study from Self Financial has determined that the Tesla Model 3 sedan is the most affordable car to run in the United States. Its sibling, the best-selling Model Y crossover also made it to the list.

This is quite impressive for Tesla’s two mainstream vehicles as the Model 3 and Model Y are both premium priced.

The analysis:

For its study, Self Financial considered the running costs of the 50 best-selling vehicles from 2022 to 2024 to find out how much it costs to run a car on average in the United States.

The study took into account the average annual costs for fuel or energy, maintenance, insurance, and fees and taxes of the United States’ best-selling vehicles, among other factors.

Based on the study’s results, it costs an average of $6,462 per year to run one of the United States’ best-selling vehicles.

Fuel costs tend to be the largest expense, comprising 34.8% of all annual running costs in the study.

On average, $2,246 is spent on fuel or energy costs; $1,633 is spent on maintenance costs; $1,763 is spent on car insurance; and $820 is spent on annual fees and taxes.

Tesla’s results:

Self Financial found that the Tesla Model 3 is the most affordable car to run in the United States, with an annual running cost of $5,061.

The annual energy costs of the Tesla Model 3 were the lowest in the study at just $636 per year. That’s 71.68% lower than the study average of $2,246.

The annual maintenance costs of the Model 3 were also the lowest of all the cars that were analyzed in the study, at just $1,143. That’s 30% below the study average of $1,633.

The Tesla Model 3 would have been even cheaper to run, but the vehicle was the study’s 3rd most expensive car to insure at $2,241 per year.

The Model 3’s annual fees and taxes were also higher than the study average at $1,041 per year.

The Tesla Model Y was the study’s 7th most affordable car to run, with an annual fuel cost of $708, annual maintenance of $1,339, annual insurance cost of $2,399, and annual fees and taxes of $947.

Self Financial’s other findings:

A look at the results of the other vehicles in the study highlights the low running and maintenance costs of Tesla’s two mainstream vehicles.

Most of the vehicles in the list were notably more affordable than the Model 3 and Model Y, such as the Hyundai Elantra, which was the second most affordable car to run in the United States.

For context, the Hyundai Elantra, a budget-friendly sedan, had an annual fuel cost of $1,615, annual maintenance cost of $1,435, annual insurance cost of $1,547, and annual fees and taxes of just $508.

