Tesla Model 3 named Sweden’s Car of the Year for 2024

By

Leading Swedish motoring magazine Teknikens Värld has announced that the Tesla Model 3 is the winner of its 2024 Car of the Year award.

As noted in a report from CarUp, the Tesla Model Y may very well become Sweden’s best-selling car model this 2024 once again, but the reengineered Model 3 sedan simply stands out so much.

Teknikens Värld’s findings:

As per Teknikens Värld, the Tesla Model 3 may not be the vehicle with the most bells and whistles. It may not even be the best vehicle on paper. However, the new Model 3 is such a refined and well-rounded vehicle that it completely blows the competition out of the water.

This was the case when Teknikens Värld tested the BYD Seal against the new Model 3. As per the publication, the Seal “fell short of the Tesla on pretty much every point—but almost all cars do.”

Why the Model 3 won:

Following is the publication’s conclusions about the reengineered Tesla Model 3: “With close to a record 79 points out of 100 in the rating compilation, the Tesla Model 3 is 2024’s highest-rated test car, and while it is the answer to the question of which new car to buy, it raises the question: How can the other car manufacturers still not have caught up with Tesla? The Model 3, which was already the market leader, with its substantial update became an even better car and that without becoming more expensive.” “The Model 3 remains the benchmark in its class, not only in terms of practicality, but also in terms of price. It might not be the funnest new car you can buy, but when you factor in all the factors like charging network, app control, handling, and performance, it’s hard to argue against the Model 3. Now we’re just waiting for the roomier, more family-friendly Model Y to get the same updates.”



What about the Model Y?

Teknikens Värld awarded the Tesla Model Y as the third placer in its 2024 Car of the Year finalists, just behind the new Model 3 and the Volkswagen Golf.

While the publication noted that the Model Y is undoubtedly Tesla’s biggest seller, the vehicle still has some areas of improvement—most of which will likely be addressed in the all-electric crossover’s highly-anticipated update.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model 3 named Sweden’s Car of the Year for 2024