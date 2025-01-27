By

It appears that Tesla has started the rollout of FSD (Supervised) v13.2.5.1 to AI4 vehicles. The update’s rollout was shared by AI4 owners on social media platform X.

New FSD (Supervised) update:

As noted by Tesla Cybertruck owner and longtime FSD tester @DirtyTesla, his all-electric pickup truck and Model Y received FSD v13.2.5.1.

The new FSD (Supervised) update came bundled with software update 2024.45.32.6.

Interestingly enough, the Tesla AI4 owner noted that the release notes in this particular FSD (Supervised) update seem to be identical to the previous version of the advanced driver-assist system.

Some owners of AI3 Tesla vehicles observed that they also received software update 2024.45.32.6, but it was bundled with FSD (Supervised) v12.6.2 instead.

Wow, it’s only been a couple days but we are again getting an FSD update on both the Cybertruck and Y to FSD 13.2.5.1.



Release notes appear unchanged. pic.twitter.com/QmIyIE9HQ5 — Dirty Tesla (@DirtyTesLa) January 27, 2025

FSD (Supervised) v13.2.5.1 release notes:

Following are the release notes that came bundled with the FSD (Supervised) v13.2.5.1 update.

FSD (Supervised) v13 upgrades every part of the end-to-end driving network.

Includes: 36 Hz, full-resolution Al4 video inputs Native Al4 inputs and neural network architectures 4.2x data scaling 5x training compute scaling (enabled by the Cortex cluster) Reduced photon-to-control latency by 2x Speed Profiles on both City Streets and Highways Integrated unpark, reverse, and park capabilities Improved reward predictions for collision avoidance Improved camera cleaning Redesigned controller for smoother, more accurate tracking Dynamic routing around road closures, which displays them along an affected route when they are detected by the fleet



Same firmware version installing on my AI3 with 12.6.2 in release notes — Zack (@BLKMDL3) January 27, 2025

Tesla AI4 owners report receiving FSD (Supervised) v13.2.5.1