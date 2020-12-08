Tesla China’s Model 3 sales rise 78% to 21,604 units in November

The Tesla Model 3 has hit some serious stride in China, with recent data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showing that the electric car maker has sold 21,604 units of the all-electric sedan domestically in November. That represents a rise of about 78% compared to Model 3 sales in October, when Tesla sold 12,143 units in China.

Back in October, Tesla China caught flak from the company’s critics over its domestic sales figures, which only showed a 7.18% increase from September, when the company sold 11,329 Model 3s in the country. What was largely neglected by Tesla skeptics then was the fact that Gigafactory Shanghai started exporting vehicles to Europe, which meant that a good part of the facility’s production was allocated for foreign territories.

Tesla MIC Model 3 Nov retail sales at 21,604 units.

(CPCA) pic.twitter.com/UNQfPunv6J — Moneyball (@DKurac) December 8, 2020

Considering the Model 3’s massive bounce back in November, it appears that supply, not demand, remains to be Tesla’s primary issue in the Chinese market. Tesla China appears to have focused on domestic sales of the Model 3 in November, and this resulted in record-breaking sales numbers for the Gigafactory Shanghai-produced all-electric sedan.

BREAKING: according to CPCA, 21,604 MIC Model 3s were sold in November vs 12,143 sold in October. That’s a huge jump from the previous month. Congrats to @teslacn. Job well done. pic.twitter.com/kSep6pkkLW — Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) December 8, 2020

The Tesla Model 3’s momentum in China will likely become even more prominent in the coming months, especially as the electric car maker has registered the Model 3 Performance to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Tesla also updated its Made-in-China Model 3 lineup, with the company registering four variants of the all-electric sedan.

Details about the company’s updated Model 3 lineup in China have not yet been reported, though speculations suggest that Tesla will be producing the Model 3 Dual Motor AWD alongside the Model 3 Performance in Giga Shanghai soon. This, together with the production of the Made-in-China Model Y, would likely give the electric car maker a serious push when it pursues its reported aim of locally producing 550,000 vehicles in 2021.