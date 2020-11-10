Tesla rolls out Model S and Model X warranty extension over eMMC issues

Tesla has rolled out an extended warranty offer to owners of Model S and Model X whose vehicles are equipped with the company’s older infotainment systems. Under the extended warranty, Model S and Model X owners would be able to have their media control unit’s 8GB eMMC repaired or replaced free of charge. Some Model S and X owners have started receiving emails from the electric car maker about the update.

Vehicles that were produced before March 2018 were equipped with the company’s first-generation infotainment system, dubbed by the EV community as the MCU1. An upgraded MCU was rolled out to Model S and Model X that were produced after March 2018, which offered faster touch response, support for new features like Netflix streaming, and a variety of other functions. Tesla continued to roll out updates for MCU1 units, but eventually, the infotainment systems showed their age.

Owners of older Model S and Model X have reported some issues with their vehicles’ infotainment systems. According to the owners, the touchscreen could become less responsive over time, power-up times could become longer, and the screen could freeze from time to time. At times, the entire MCU1 unit may even fail. Speculations among the EV community suggested that the issue was due to the MCU1’s embedded Multi-Media-Card memory (eMMC). Based on Tesla’s recent extended warranty notice, it appears that this was indeed the case.

“For customer peace of mind, we are providing additional coverage on some Model S and Model X vehicles built before March 2018 that are equipped with an 8GB embedded MultiMediaCard (“8GB eMMC”) in the media control unit. We are aware that this component may malfunction due to accumulated wear. If this occurs, it could result in a blank or intermittently blank center display, or an alert indicating that a memory storage device has degraded and to contact Service,” the electric car maker wrote.

In its official announcement, Tesla mentioned some guidelines for Model S and Model X owners who wish to take advantage of their vehicles’ extended warranty.

“The Warranty Adjustment Program applies only to Model S and Model X vehicles built before March 2018. Model S and Model X vehicles built during and after March 2018, as well as all Infotainment Upgrades, are not equipped with the 8GB eMMC, and parts other than the 8GB eMMC are not included in this Warranty Adjustment Program. Diagnosis or repair for conditions other than the part and condition described above is not covered under this Warranty Adjustment Program,” the company wrote.

Overall, Tesla’s extended warranty for the Model S and Model X’s eMMC stands as some positive news for owners of the all-electric flagship sedan and SUV. Owners of older Model S and Model X are early adopters of Tesla’s electric cars, after all, and they comprise the foundations of the company’s consumer base. With this in mind, it is only appropriate for Tesla to do right by its early customers, even if it has to replace the 8GB eMMC of older Model S and Model X’s infotainment systems on its own dime.

Tesla’s full announcement for its extended Model S and Model X warranty could be viewed here.