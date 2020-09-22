Tesla launches Model S Plaid at $139k: 520+ mi, 1100HP, 200 MPH top speed

Tesla officially unveiled the Plaid Model S during its Battery Day Event and listed the impressive specifications that the new powertrain holds. According to Tesla, the Plaid Powertrain Model S will have a 200 MPH top speed, a 0-60 MPH acceleration rate in less than 2 seconds, more than 520 miles of range, and more than 1,100 horsepower, making it the company’s most powerful configuration of its flagship sedan to date.

The Plaid Model S is currently available for purchase on Tesla’s website for $139,990.

Additionally, the Model S Plaid took down the Laguna Seca Raceway just two days ago in 1:30.3 seconds, with around three extra seconds of possible shave-off time, Musk said.

This would indicate that the Plaid Model S once again has regained the track record at Laguna Seca. The 2.238-mile circuit was recently conquered by the Lucid Air Tri-Motor configuration on August 17th, with an unconfirmed time of 1:33 seconds. This would mean that the Plaid Powertrain is around three seconds faster than the Lucid Air Tri-Motor.

The only thing more insane than Ludicrous is Plaid. Arrives late 2021 — Tesla (@Tesla) September 22, 2020

Tesla first unveiled the Plaid Powertrain during testing at Laguna Seca late last year. It broke the track record with a 1:36.555-second time. It then traveled to Germany to take on the Nürburgring raceway in 2019. The Plaid Model S sports a wider body style and multiple aerodynamic improvements thanks to a spoiler and broad rear-diffuser set underneath the car.

After Lucid seemed to indicate that its Tri-Motor variant had set the new record by beating the Plaid Model S time that was recorded last year, it seems Tesla had more than enough of an answer to the new automaker’s performance sedan.

More than a year after the Plaid Mode Model S’ first visit to the Laguna Seca, Tesla has evidently made numerous improvements. This is based on the six-second time improvement from last year’s run.