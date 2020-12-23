Tesla is making subtle preparations for the Model S Plaid at the Nurburgring

Tesla appears to be subtly setting the stage for the arrival of its track-ready flagship sedan, the Model S Plaid, in the Nurburgring. As observed recently by members of the electric vehicle community, Tesla is building what appears to be several Supercharger V3 stations at the iconic racetrack.

While seemingly a minor update considering Tesla’s expansion into the European region through Gigafactory Berlin, the presence of Supercharger stations at the Nurburgring does provide a lot of value for electric car owners in the area. Considering the output of Tesla’s Supercharger stations, electric car owners would be able to recharge their vehicles quickly in between laps or racing sessions.

An image of the ongoing Supercharger buildout was posted in the r/TeslaMotors subreddit by u/Thebush121, who noted that the image was retrieved from a Nurburgring-themed Facebook page. As per observations from the Tesla community, the stalls being built on the Nurburgring site appear to be Supercharger V3 stations.

This bodes well for electric car owners who wish to take their vehicles to the track on a regular basis. Just like gasoline-powered cars, EVs consume more energy when driven hard, which means that even cars like the Model 3 Performance, which has an EPA-rated range of 315 miles, will likely drain a good portion of its battery after several hot laps. This issue becomes very minor if there is a rapid-charging station at the Nurburgring, especially ones that boast a peak output of 250 kW.

The Tesla Model S Plaid is a vehicle that was trained and honed in the Nurburgring. And while the vehicle is still probably around a year or so away, there is a good chance that the 520+-mile, 1,100 horsepower all-electric monster will be brought to the track frequently. The Plaid Model S will likely be popular among car enthusiasts due to the fact that it’s reasonably priced for its performance. After all, there are few vehicles that can match the Plaid Model S’ 0-60 mph time of less than 2 seconds and top speed of 200 mph for less than $140,000.

And if Tesla opens up its Supercharger Network to other vehicles, the apparent V3 stations at the Nurburgring will likely be used even more. Owners of vehicles like the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, and the upcoming Audi RS e-tron GT will likely be among their most ardent users. Vehicles like the Taycan Turbo S are capable of handling charge rates of up to 350 kW, but the infrastructure for such EV chargers are still a work in progress. Tesla’s Supercharger Network could then become a valuable form of support for high-performance EVs.