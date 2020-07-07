Tesla Model X transports final COVID-19 patient from Dubai hospital

A Tesla Model X transported the final COVID-19 patient from the Dubai Field Hospital in the United Arab Emirates on June 7.

Hiroaki Fujita, a Japanese man who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus earlier this year, left the makeshift hospital in Dubai on July 7 after defeating the virus. After making his way down the hallway of the medical facility, Fujita was greeted by doctors and nurses. The medical staff applauded the patient’s strength as he had fully recovered from the illness that has taken the lives of over 540,000 people across the world.

The medical staff who attended to Fujita since his contraction of the coronavirus were still wearing protective equipment like facemasks, bidding farewell to the final patient who resided at the hospital because of the deadly illness.

When Fujita left the hospital, a Tesla Model X had its Falcon Wing doors opened, ready to transport the man to his next destination.

In a brief interview with the AFP News Agency, Fujita said, “I ask everyone to take a more safer way. Feeling very good that I am about to go out.”

Symbolically, a Tesla electric vehicle transported the final COVID-19 infected patient from the hospital.

When the COVID-19 pandemic swooped through the United States in March and April, Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered a helping hand by providing extra FDA-approved ventilators to any hospital that would need them immediately.

“Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please [let] me or @Tesla know,” Musk tweeted on March 31.

Tesla then began developing in-house ventilators using parts from its electric vehicles. The company also offered its Giga New York solar production plant in Buffalo, NY, to Medtronic, a medical supply company.

According to WorldOMeters.info, the United Arab Emirates has been affected by 52,068 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus. 40,721 infected patients have recovered, and 324 people have unfortunately passed away due to the illness.

To treat those infected by the virus, the City of Dubai opened the Field Hospital inside of its World Trade Centre on Saturday, April 18, LiveMint reported. The 3,000-bed capacity hospital was put together to prepare for a potential surge in coronavirus cases within Dubai.

Although the hospital is now empty, Manal Taryam, the facility’s director, stated that medical equipment would be left at the site and continuously sterilized in case another outbreak occurs.

“If we need, we can reactivate the field hospital within hours. But, we are confident while closing it,” Taryam added. “Today, thanks to efforts, we have been able to put the pandemic under control.”

Watch Hiroaki Fujita leave the Dubai Field Hospital after defeating the COVID-19 pandemic below.