Tesla Model Y on track to become the world’s best-selling car

Elon Musk projected that the Tesla Model Y could become the world’s best-selling car by 2022 or 2023. Musk announced that the Tesla Model 3 became the best-selling luxury sedan of any kind in the world during its latest earnings call. Based on Tesla’s calculations, the Model Y could beat the Model 3’s record.

“I’d say more likely than not that in 2022 Model Y is the best-selling car or truck of any kind in the world,” said Elon Musk during the Q1 2021 earnings call.

Seems quite likely at least based on revenue in 2022 & possibly total units in 2023 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2021

After the call, Musk reiterated his projection on Twitter, responding to long-time investor Dave Lee, who pointed out the amount of Model Y vehicles Tesla would need to produce and deliver to become the world’s top-selling vehicle. “Seems quite likely at least based on revenue in 2022 & possibly total units in 2023,” Musk said.

Last year, Ford sold the most vehicles thanks to its F-series, reported Forbes. The legacy automaker sold 787,422 total vehicles in 2020, a notable accomplishment considering the pandemic. Ford experienced a -12.2% change in F-series sales, revealing the impact of the pandemic.

For individual vehicle sales, Chevrolet Silverado was among those that topped the ranks in 2020 with over 500,000 sold. Given COVID’s hovering presence worldwide, Tesla may aim to beat Ford and Chevy’s 2020 sales in the short term.

A year before the pandemic in 2019, the top-selling car in the world was the Toyota Corolla with over 1.2 million models sold that year, calculated Statista. In 2020, Tesla nearly produced 500,000 vehicles in total. Tesla Gigafactory Texas and Giga Berlin Model Y production could help the company reach sales numbers closer to the Toyota Corolla’s 2019 top-selling record. Giga Shanghai has already started Model Y production and will probably make significant contributions to meet Tesla’s goal for the product.

“Model Y production rate in Shanghai continues to improve quickly and two new factories Berlin and Texas are making progress,” wrote Tesla in its Update Letter for Q1 2021.

