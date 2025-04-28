Tesla Model Y with three rows and extended wheelbase rumored to start production in China

Reports from China have suggested that Tesla may be starting the production of a three-row, extended wheelbase variant of the new Model Y starting next month.

The rumors were initially reported by prolific Chinese auto blogger @胖虎Shawn, who has long been tracking Tesla’s activities and programs in the country.

Recent Model Y Rumors

Over the weekend, rumors from China suggested that Tesla would reportedly be releasing a variant of the best-selling all-electric crossover internally dubbed as “E80.” The vehicle will reportedly be a stripped-down version of the new Model Y, similar to the Cybertruck Long Range Rear Wheel Drive, which is a stripped-out version of the Cybertruck All Wheel Drive.

As noted in a CNEV Post report, it remains to be seen if the recently rumored new Model Y “E80” variant would be a three-row vehicle. That being said, Reuters also hinted at a Model Y “E41” version in a report last month, though the publication claimed that the variant will reportedly start production at Giga Shanghai sometime in 2026. Giga Shanghai is Tesla’s largest factory by output, and it also serves as the company’s primary vehicle export hub.

Three Row Potential

While Tesla China has started deliveries of the new Model Y to domestic customers, the company only offers the vehicles in five-seat configurations. Even the rumored “E80” variant that made the rounds in the news and social media this weekend hinted at a Model Y with five seats instead of seven.

Tesla has released a seven-seat version of the Model Y during the vehicle’s previous generation. However, the three-row Model Y classic did not feature an extended wheelbase like what the recent rumors from China suggest. This resulted in the seven-seat Model Y’s third row being useful only for small passengers like children or adults with short stature.

If the recent rumors prove accurate and Tesla China is indeed poised to produce a seven-seat new Model Y variant with an extended wheelbase, the company would be able to offer a vehicle that has a comfortable third row. This should allow Tesla to compete in the MPV market, which is populated by vehicles from local manufacturers like BYD.