Starlink is poised to launch in South Korea this year, pending regulatory approvals, as global demand for low-orbit satellite connectivity surges.

On April 27, South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT announced system improvements to facilitate low-orbit satellite communication services like Starlink and the U.K.’s OneWeb. Low-orbit satellites, operating at 300–1,500 km, enable high-speed internet without extensive ground infrastructure, serving remote areas, ships, and airplanes.

“If we start domestic services, high-speed Wi-Fi services will be available on airplanes, and we will be able to provide online video services (OTT) and video calls to crews on long-haul ships,” said Minister of Science and ICT Yoo Sang-im.

According to KMIB, OneWeb is awaiting approvals for cross-border supply agreements and terminal suitability assessments. SpaceX’s Starlink is also waiting for approval. In October 2024, South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT notified the public about amendments to technical standards that would prevent frequent interference. After 60 days of the notice’s publication, the South Korean government is estimated to take 3-4 months to approve Starlink’s cross-board supply agreement with SpaceX.

Kim Nam-cheol, director of the Radio Policy Bureau, noted, “It is certain that (the two companies) will launch services this year, but it is difficult to specify a date as changes may occur during the consultation process.”

Starlink and OneWeb’s pending approvals in S. Korea involve ensuring compliance with local regulations, including terminal assessments for new devices. The push for satellite internet reflects a broader global trend, with S. Korea positioning itself to bridge connectivity gaps in aviation, maritime, and remote regions.

Starlink’s global reach is evident, and its usefulness increases as it expands. In January, T-Mobile used Starlink Cellular to transmit emergency alerts during LA wildfires. Meanwhile, Hawaiian and United Airlines offer Starlink Aviation for in-flight video streaming and gaming. Ukraine seeks Starlink alternatives from the EU

As Starlink expands, new competitors enter the ever-growing lob-orbit satellite communications industry. For example, Amazon’s Kuiper established a corporation in South Korea last May.

Starlink’s involvement in the Ukriane-Russia war has also led world governments to consider establishing their own satellite communications network. South Korea aims to develop its own independent satellite technology by 2030. The Asian nation plans to invest 320 billion won over six years to launch two communication units via the Nuri rocket.

Ukraine is also exploring Starlink alternatives developed by the European Union. In addition, Germany’s military, Bundeswehr, plans to build its own satellite constellation to reduce dependence on foreign networks amid geopolitical tensions.

As Starlink expands, S Korea’s regulatory and technological efforts could shape its role in the global satellite communication market, balancing foreign services with ambitions for domestic innovation.