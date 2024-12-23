By

More sightings of the Tesla Model Y “Juniper” were recently reported on social media. The sightings come amidst reports that Tesla China is preparing for the initial production of an updated version of the all-electric crossover.

The sighting:

The recent Model Y “Juniper” prototype sighting was reported in California.

Similar to past sightings, the vehicle was spotted in the wild, and it featured a front and rear end that were completely camouflaged.

The apparent Model Y “Juniper” prototype was also fitted with heavily tinted windows.

Tesla Refresh Model Y “Juniper” prototype spotted testing again in California 👀



It might be closer than we actually think. LFG $TSLA 🔥🚀 https://t.co/UNICEmYAhG pic.twitter.com/SRQWGYhhkx — Herbert Ong (@herbertong) December 22, 2024

Tesla China reports:

A report from LatePost in China claimed that the upgraded Tesla Model Y would start production in January 2025.

LatePost’s report suggested that the Model Y’s upcoming upgrade will be quite similar to the Model 3 Highland, which included updates to the all-electric sedan’s exterior, interior, battery, and powertrain.

The report also claimed that Tesla China will start producing a six-seat version of the updated Model Y in Q4 2025.

Previous leaked images of the alleged Model Y “Juniper” hinted at a red light bar in the vehicle’s rear.

Other rumored features for the Model Y “Juniper” include a grille-less front, a 15.4-inch tilting infotainment system, and newly developed fourth-generation drive units.

The Model Y in context:

The Model Y is Tesla’s best-selling vehicle, and in 2023, it became the world’s best-selling car by volume.

An upgrade to the Model Y will likely prove popular among consumers considering that the vehicle is still selling well today. This is despite the Model Y still sporting an older design compared to its sedan sibling, the Model 3.

More Tesla Model Y “Juniper” prototypes sighted amid reports of upcoming production