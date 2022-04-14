Tesla and other EVs’ strong sales helped drop Europe’s CO2 emissions in 2021

By

A recent report from market trend analysis firm JATO Dynamics has revealed that Tesla’s strong sales in Europe, coupled with the introduction of more environmentally-friendly SUVs, have helped drive a 16% reduction in CO2 emissions among new vehicles sold across the region in 2021.

JATO Dynamics’ findings were related in a report titled Driving the Change for Good: The EV Boom. According to the report, the volume-weighted average emissions of new vehicles across 17 markets in Europe dropped from 117.7g/km to 99g/km year-over-year. This drop happened to coincide with Tesla’s massive push into the electric market in Europe last year, which was made possible by exporting the Model 3 and Model Y from Gigafactory Shanghai in China.

It’s not just Tesla either, according to JATO’s report, as OEMs also showed a willingness to adopt more environmentally-friendly options in popular segments such as the SUV market. The analytics firm noted that prior to 2021, the lack of electric and even electrified SUVs in Europe was a limiting factor in the region. But in 2021, carmakers showed their willingness to meet consumer demand for green SUVs.

“The enhanced offering of new and improved electrified SUV models has further fuelled demand while also having a positive impact in reducing average CO2 emissions with midsize SUVs emerging as some of greenest vehicles in Europe,” the report read.

But while SUVs remained popular in Europe in 2021, other segments such as midsized cars also saw a reduction in CO2 emissions. This is where things get particularly interesting, as JATO noted that the drop in CO2 emissions among midsize cars was partly due to the strength of the Tesla Model 3, which became Europe’s most-registered midsize car in 2021. The Model 3 became very prolific in Europe last year, and the results were notable.

“There have also been interesting results across the traditional segments. For example, midsized cars (D-Segment) posted almost the same average as city cars, with 75.9 g/km compared to 76.9 g/km. This success is due to the Tesla Model 3 – the most registered midsize car in Europe in 2021 – with a volume increase of 64% compared with 2020. Last year, almost one in five D-segment cars registered in Europe was a Model 3, and this has started to have a real impact on the average emissions of the segment. In 2017, before the Model 3 arrived in Europe, the segment’s average was 120.1 g/km under NEDC,” JATO’s report read.

Amidst Europe’s focus on clean transportation, there appears to be a power shift among automakers that are operating in the region. With Tesla now being a very active player in the field, all-electric cars are positioned better than ever to expand their reach. The landscape would likely get even better for Tesla and electric vehicles in the near future as well, as Gigafactory Berlin has now started Model Y production.

“However, as a result of Tesla’s huge success since its arrival in Europe, we have seen a rebalancing of power. The popularity of the Tesla Model 3 and, more recently, the Model Y, pushed Tesla into the top 25 for the first time. With a record 165,700 units in Europe-17 and 169,200 across the whole region last year, Tesla became Europe’s preferred brand for electric vehicles. Overall, it was the 20th most registered make in 2021 and unsurprisingly, led the ranking of emissions by brand with 0.0 g/km.1,” the report read.

JATO Dynamics’ Driving the Change for Good: The EV Boom report can be accessed below.

