Tesla Model Y and Model 3 shine in South Korea during 2024

Tesla bucked the trend in South Korea’s vehicle import market by selling 29,750 vehicles over the course of 2024. These results highlight Tesla’s strong performance in the domestic South Korean auto market, which came despite the headwinds experienced by the country’s overall auto segment last year.

Why It Matters:

While Tesla enjoyed strong sales, the broader imported car market in South Korea experienced an overall downturn in 2024.

Excluding Tesla’s figures, imported car sales in 2024 fell by 11.9% compared to 2023.

With Tesla’s 2024 sales in the mix, the overall decline in South Korea’s import market is just 2.9%.

The Details:

Imported Car Sales: The Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association reported that total imported car sales for 2024 stood at 263,288 units, down 2.9% from 2023's 271,034 units.

Tesla's Dominance: Tesla secured its position as one of the top-selling brands in South Korea with 29,750 vehicles sold in 2024. It ranked third behind BMW (73,754 units) and Mercedes-Benz (66,400 units).

Model Y and Model 3 shines: The Tesla Model Y became the best-selling import model in South Korea with 18,717 units sold in 2024. The Model 3 also performed well as the country's fifth best-selling import with 10,502 units sold.

Economic Context: The decline in South Korea's auto market is attributed to decreased consumer sentiment, influenced by economic conditions like high interest rates and stagnant real wages, as noted in a report from FN News.

What they’re saying:

As per an official from the Korea Automobile Mobility Industry Association, “Consumer sentiment has been dampened by stagnant real wages due to continued high prices and high interest rates and the prolonged economic slump.”

Vice Chairman Jeong Yoon-young of the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association also stated “Imported car sales decreased year-on-year due to slowing demand caused by a decrease in consumer sentiment and shortages in some brands.”

