CATL signed a deal with FAW Jiefang to develop new energy commercial vehicles. FAW Jiefang is a subsidiary of FAW Group, which produces trucks.

CATL and the FAW Jiefang subsidiary created a joint venture in September 2023. The pair will work on product development and business model innovation under their recent deal.

According to CN EV Post, FAW Jiefang currently has seven product lines. It aims to be China’s top provider of green and intelligent solutions.

Meanwhile, CATL launched Tectrans last year, a commercial vehicle battery brand. China’s top electric vehicle battery supplier struck multiple deals for commercial EV applications in Germany during the IAA Transportation 2022 event.

CATL and FAW Jiefang are prepared to produce new commercial energy vehicles, including an all-electric version.

