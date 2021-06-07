Tesla’s Model Y production robots in Gigafactory Texas are coming alive

By

Tesla Gigafactory Texas may not be producing Model Ys yet, but the facility already seems to be testing its production equipment. Not long after videos of the factory’s Giga Press machines were shared online, a short clip of the factory’s production robots in action was also shared on social media.

The clip was acquired and shared by @DriveTeslaCa, which posted the segment on Twitter. The video was very brief and it showed what appeared to be a partially completed section of Gigafactory Texas’ interior. Several robots could be seen operating in the area, suggesting that the machines may be undergoing trial operations for now.

GREAT NEWS!!

Video found by @DriveTeslaca was taken inside of Tesla Giga Texas & shows that testing has likely begun for the model Y production line robots! (I’ve edited it to slow it down, showing there are multiple robots in this area) @elonmusk @JohnnaCrider1 @ResidentSponge pic.twitter.com/6qE1K6sbyr — Tesla Owners of Austin (@AustinTeslaClub) June 7, 2021

The development of Gigafactory Texas has been incredibly rapid, with the project’s first phase seemingly approaching completion despite being less than a year into its construction. Since last month, trial runs of the Model Y’s front megacasts using the facility’s Giga Press machines have been captured on film. Stacks of megacasts for the all-electric crossover’s front underbody have also been sighted around the facility.

With Tesla now seemingly conducting test runs in Giga Texas’ Model Y production line, the first buildout of the all-electric crossover in the new factory may be closer than expected. Giga Shanghai, which also finished its first phase in less than a year, only took a few months from the installation of its production robots to actual Model 3 production. This was something that was hinted at by Elon Musk, who noted that the Model Y from Texas would see limited volume production later this year.

The Tesla Model Y is a rather understated vehicle, but it arguably holds the most potential. Competing in the lucrative and popular crossover market, the Model Y could definitively help transition Tesla into a mainstream automaker. Elon Musk himself has spoken highly of the Model Y, noting in the previous earnings call that the vehicle could eventually become the best-selling car in the world, bar none, in the near future. “When it comes to Model Y, we think Model Y will be the best-selling car or vehicle of any kind in the world and probably next year,” he said.

Don’t hesitate to contact us for news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.

Tesla’s Model Y production robots in Gigafactory Texas are coming alive