Tesla says Model Y has achieved unthinkable ‘best seller’ label in just four years

Tesla said during its Q4 2023 Earnings Call that the Model Y all-electric crossover was the best-selling vehicle of any kind in the world last year.

It is a monumental achievement, considering the vehicle started deliveries to customers just four years ago.

CEO Elon Musk has said on several occasions that he believed Model Y would eventually become the best-selling car in the world.

He said this for the first time during the Q1 2021 Earnings Call:

“When it comes to Model Y, we think Model Y will be the best-selling car or vehicle of any kind in the world and probably next year. So I’m not 100% certain next year, but I think it’s quite likely. I’d say more likely than not, that in 2022, Model Y is the best-selling car or truck of any kind in the world.”

Musk’s timeline for the achievement may have been off, but only by a year, and the Model Y, according to company figures, was the best-selling vehicle in 2023. This outpaces the Toyota Corolla and RAV-4, which have been mainstays on the list for some time.

Tesla said in its Earnings Shareholder Deck that the Model Y had officially earned the label of the best-selling vehicle in the world:

“In 2023, we delivered over 1.2 million Model Ys, making it the best-selling vehicle, of any kind, globally. For a long time, many doubted the viability of EVs. Today, the best-selling vehicle on the planet is an EV.”

If the figures are correct based on Tesla’s Shareholder Deck and comments made during the Earnings Call, it means the Model Y was a large concentration of the company’s vehicle mix.

Tesla reports its figures in a unique fashion, combining Model 3 and Model Y in its reporting. It also combines sales figures for the Model S and Model X.

Tesla said it delivered 1,739,707 Model 3 and Model Y units in 2023. If it delivered 1,200,000 exactly, it would have made up roughly 69 percent of the Model 3 and Model Y mix.

It is no secret the Model Y helped Tesla catalyze a strong growth rate from 2020 to 2023. Vehicle deliveries grew 38 percent in 2023 compared to 2022, and the Model Y was undoubtedly a huge part of that, thanks to its massive influence as a demand driver for Tesla.

However, Tesla knows that its growth will not be carried by the Model Y forever. Instead, it is turning its focus to its next-generation platform, which is expected to enter production in the latter half of next year.

The company said that it expects a “notable” drop in annual growth rate this year, which has put pressure on shares on Thursday.

