Tesla Model Y is another step closer to becoming the world’s best-selling vehicle in any category after overtaking Toyota RAV4 sales in Australia.

Tesla sold approximately 3,178 Model Y units in Australia. Meanwhile, Toyota sold a total of 2,616 RAV4 vehicles. Only the Toyota Hi-Lux pickup truck and the Ford Ranger pickup sold more units than the Tesla Model Y. Toyota sold 5,772 Hi-Lux units and 4,110 Ford Ranger trucks were sold in May.

According to The Driven, the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling EV last month, followed by the BYD Atto 3 with 1,448 unit sales. The Tesla Model 3 was the third best-selling EV in Australia with 1,298 sold in May.

According to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, Australia’s automotive industry delivered 105,694 new vehicles in May, beating May 2022’s sale numbers by 12%. May 2023 sales results beat May 2017’s sales which held the previous record.

In terms of battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales, Australia’s auto industry saw a 7.7% increase last month, signifying some uptick in EV adoption. BEV, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles made up 15.6% of Australia’s auto market in May.

The FCAI believes May 2023’s sales result stemmed from improvement in supply and logistics.

“This result is a signal that we are starting to see some improvement in supply. However, not all issues are resolved, and our members continue to work with their customers to improve vehicle delivery times,” said FCAI Chief Executive Tony Weber.

“A large proportion of vehicles delivered this month would have been ordered during 2022,” he said. “Since then, we have seen a shift in economic conditions with a focus on rising cost pressures for households and businesses. Nevertheless, reports from our members indicate that demand remains firm.”

