Tesla NACS to be embraced by charging equipment maker SK Signet

The “NACS coalition,” as Tesla CEO Elon Musk dubs it, is growing steadily. SK Signet, one of the industry’s major charging equipment makers, has announced that it will be introducing electric vehicle chargers that are compatible with Tesla’s technology this year.

SK Signet was acquired by South Korean conglomerate SK Group in 2021, and it counts itself as one of the leading DC fast charger providers in the United States. Among its customers are EV charging companies like Electrify America, EVgo, Applegreen Electric, Revel, and TeraWatt Infrastructure.

Seung-June Oh, president of SK Signet America, shared his enthusiasm about the company’s adoption of Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). “SK Signet will continue to expand charging options for EVs, including those with NACS standards, to support the build-out of a robust US charging network,” the executive said, as noted in a Reuters report.

SK Signet has started the development of rapid electric vehicle chargers that could simultaneously charge using the NACS and CCS. This should make it easier for EV owners, both today and in the future, to access rapid charging solutions without any issues. SK Signet’s ramp of its NACS-compatible chargers would likely be impressive, considering that the company has opened a manufacturing center in Texas that could produce over 10,000 ultra-fast EV chargers annually.

The NACS is building up some serious momentum. The White House has noted that electric vehicle charging stations that feature NACS plugs would be eligible for federal subsidies, provided that they also support CCS connectivity. The incentives are substantial, amounting to billions of dollars.

Other automakers have embraced Tesla’s NACS. These include two of the United States’ largest automakers — Ford and General Motors, both of which have noted that their upcoming electric vehicles would be equipped with a Tesla charger. This would make them compatible with the EV maker’s Supercharger Network, which just so happens to be one of the most stable and expansive rapid charging networks in the United States.

