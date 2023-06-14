Stellantis considers switching to Tesla NACS

By

Stellantis issued a statement about the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS). The legacy automaker is considering Tesla NACS after Ford and General Motors (GM) announced they were adopting it.

“At this time, we continue to evaluate the NACS standard and look forward to discussing more in the future,” Stellantis said in a statement to Reuters, referring to Tesla’s charging design, the North American Charging Standard (NACS)” stated the company.

“Our focus is to provide the customer the best charging experience possible. Our Free2Move Charge brand will offer seamless, simple solutions whether at home or on-the-go through partnerships with charging providers.”

Stellantis’ Free2Move Charge brand is well-established in Europe and the automaker had expansion plans for it in the United States. At the beginning of the year. Stellantis shared that Free2move is a “one-stop-shop, a 360-degree multimodal platform that seamlessly adapts to private and professional consumers’ needs.”

Free2MOve is a part of Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 plans, which is aimed to promoting electrification. In its announcement, the group noted that it was committed to becoming carbon net-zero by 2038. The group also shared its excitement for bringing the system to the United States.

Tesla’s Tesla North American Charging Standard has been gaining momentum as of late. Ford announced that it was adopting the NACS for its future electric cars, and this was followed more recently by General Motors (GM). Charger providers such as ABB E-mobility and EverCharge, and several others, have announced that they would be supporting Tesla’s standard as well.

Considering that Ford and GM have already joined the NACS family, it would not be surprising if Stellantis also adopts the EV charging standard. After all, being the only one of the US “Big Three” automakers not supporting the Tesla North American Charging Standard could come with disadvantages.

