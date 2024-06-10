By

Tesla will bring a new ‘Avoid Highways’ feature to its in-car navigation, according to CEO Elon Musk.

Musk confirmed the feature would be added to vehicles during a livestream on X last night (around the 31:29 mark) when someone in the chat asked if it could be included in a future update.

He said, “Alright, sure.”

Tesla’s in-car navigation is among the most advanced and accurate available. It offers features like live traffic updates and a very user-friendly UI that complements the vehicles’ high-tech features.

However, Tesla’s navigation is missing some notable features, especially some features that Apple Maps and Google Maps already offer.

While those third-party navigation apps are able to be used in a Tesla, it seems more logical to use the in-car navigation since it is built in and aids in things like streamlined Supercharging during roadtrips.

The automaker is consistently adding new features to its in-car navigation. Most recently, Tesla added “marks” to identify things like accidents and road closures, which can help drivers avoid unexpected issues during their drive. This is a feature that is prevalent in Waze, Apple Maps, and Google Maps, and makes the driving experience more well-rounded and accurate to real-time conditions.

Musk did not give any details on when the new feature would be added, but it does not seem like it will be too difficult for Tesla’s robust software team to engineer something that could be integrated in the near future.

