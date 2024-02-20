By

Tesla just made its Navigation better than ever with Software Update 2024.2.6, adding “marks” to identify things like accidents and road closures, features that have been available on Apple, Google Maps, and Waze.

Tesla has one of the more immersive and responsive Navigation systems in the industry, but it still lacks some features that other third-party programs offer.

Waze, Apple Maps, and Google Maps, for example, give more notifications about upcoming road conditions. Everything from road debris, police, accidents, and disabled vehicles can be crowd-sourced by other drivers and placed on the screen to warn others.

Now, it appears Tesla is making the same efforts.

According to Tesla hacker Green, the navigation will be getting various improvements, including notifications of Accidents and Closed Roads. It will also allow drivers to choose routes with no tolls:

2024.2.6 brings us:

Latin America map region (for the impeding expansion in Chile/Colombia -also added Spanish language)

“Accident” mark on the maps

“closed road” mark on maps

Red light/speed camera display in China

Maps will support fastest/shortest/no tolls/… routes selection — green (@greentheonly) February 14, 2024

Among the other improvements included in the update are route selection options. Want a longer, more scenic drive that will not put you on the interstate? There is an option for that.

If you’re in a crunch for time, it will suggest the route with the least driving time.

Tesla’s most recent navigation improvements came in early December 2023 with the addition of speed camera awareness. That update also featured a new driver monitoring feature, among several other new additions.

