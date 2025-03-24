Tesla new Model Y needs a telescope to see its closest competitor in China

Tesla China’s vehicle sales saw a strong recovery once the new Model Y started customer deliveries. This could be seen in China’s rankings for premium battery electric SUVs priced from RMB 200,000 to RMB 300,000 during the week of March 10-16, 2025.

As per the week’s rankings, the new Model Y’s sales are so far ahead, it would need a telescope to see its closest competitor.

Tesla China’s February Results

A look at the mainstream news cycle would show that Tesla China saw a notable drop in February. During the month, Tesla sold 30,688 vehicles wholesale, a 51.47% decline from January’s 63,238 and a 49.16% slide from the 60,365 that were sold wholesale in February 2024.

It should be noted that the new Model Y only started local deliveries in the final days of February. This meant that for the majority of the month, Tesla China was mostly clearing out its inventory of Model Y classic units. This essentially resulted in Tesla China’s strongest seller being throttled for most of February. This will likely not be the case this March. Tesla's new Model Y sold 9,451 units in one week. Looking at this week alone, the second-place car sold less than a fraction of that! 🔥



The new Y is extremely hot in China 🔥 We need a telescope to see the runner-up, no joke! 😂 pic.twitter.com/8FNr7yibfi— TeslaMing 💡 (@justnow1907) March 24, 2025

New Model Y’s March Comeback

With the new Model Y now being delivered to domestic customers, Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations have seen a notable rise. During the week of March 10-16, 2025, Tesla China saw 15,300 new vehicle registrations, the highest for the quarter. These figures were bolstered by the new Model Y, whose local sales reached 9,451 units during the week.

With 9,451 units sold during the week ending March 16, the new Model Y became China’s best-selling premium electric SUV priced from RMB 200,000 to RMB 300,000. This is a notable accomplishment for the new Model Y, especially since its closest competitor, the Zeekr 7X, was able to sell just 1,390 units during the same week. That’s just about 14% of the new Model Y’s sales.

Tesla China’s Potential Q1 Results

Considering that Tesla China did not start local deliveries of the new Model Y until late February, it would not be surprising if the electric vehicle maker’s first quarter delivery numbers show a year-over-year decline. A clearer view of the new Model Y’s overall effect on Tesla China’s local sales would likely become more evident in the coming quarters.