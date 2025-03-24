Tesla to explore the limits of casting with Cybercab line

Tesla tends to push the limit of automotive manufacturing processes. This was true for the Model Y and its front and rear megacasts, and it will likely also be true for the Cybercab, which is expected to start volume production sometime in 2026.

This was, at least, as per CEO Elon Musk during the company’s Q1 2025 All-Hands meeting.

Cybercab Potential

While the Model Y and Model 3 are already high-volume vehicles, Tesla expects to produce vastly more Cybercabs per year. During the Q3 2024 earnings call, the CEO explained that Tesla is aiming to produce at least 2 million Cybercabs annually.

At 2 million units per year, Musk noted that the Cybercab will be produced in more than one factory. In 2026, however, expectations are high that the Cybercab will be produced in Gigafactory Texas.

One Cybercab every 5 Seconds

Tesla has highlighted in its Q4 2024 Update letter that the Cybercab will be produced using the company’s revolutionary “unboxed” process, which is optimized for speed and efficiency. Musk highlighted this during the Q1 2025 All-Hands meeting, when he stated that the Cybercab’s lines don’t even look like a regular automotive production line.

Advertisement

“We do want to scale up production to new heights obviously with the Cybercab. Cybercab is not just revolutionary car design. It’s also a revolutionary manufacturing process. So I guess we probably don’t talk about that enough, but if you’ve seen the design of the Cybercab line, it doesn’t look like a normal car manufacturing line. It looks like a really high-speed consumer electronics line.

“In fact, the line will move so fast that that actually people can’t even get close to it. I think it’ll be able to produce a car ultimately in less than 5 seconds. Can you imagine a car coming off the line in less than 5 seconds? That’s like, ‘Whoa.’ Which means casting’s got to happen fast. I mean we got to jam the the liquid metal in and cool it down real fast,” Musk said.

The Limits of Casting

Hitting an insane target such as one Cybercab every 5 seconds would require Tesla to completely rethink vehicle production. During the All-Hands meeting, Musk noted that Tesla would probably require even larger casting machines that would be capable of producing multiple components at once. Overall, the CEO seemed excited about the idea, as he noted that it would be fun to see just how big casting machines could be.

“I guess maybe we need to just get even bigger casting machines? Sure why not, you know, I’m down. 50,000 tons. Cause then we could do like five at a time or something. I’m trying to think like how do you scale castings, because you got liquid metal, metal’s got to cool, and you’ve got to automate getting all the bits and pieces off the casting so it’s usable?

“And that’s actually kind of how they do it in small-volume castings. They have a casting block that’ll make, you know, 100 Matchbox cars at a time. Maybe we can just make that real big. I mean, we have the Cathedral of Castings back there. So yeah, let’s do that. I mean, let’s see what is the limit of physics of how big can a casting machine be. Let’s find out. I’m down. Let’s have some fun here, push the limits of technology,” Musk stated.