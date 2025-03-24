Tesla is back on top in Norway with new Model Y starting deliveries

Tesla has staged a comeback in Norway’s electric vehicle market with the launch of the new Model Y. With deliveries starting domestically, the new all-electric crossover has reclaimed its spot as Norway’s most registered car this month and year-to-date.

Tesla’s results in Norway this month could be seen in Elbilstatistikk, which closely tracks EV registrations in the country.

New Model Y Boost Tesla in Norway

Data from Elbilstatistikk revealed that Tesla Norway has seen over 1,000 Model Y registrations this March so far, more than twice the tally of its closest rival, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, which has over 400 registrations. The new Model Y’s comeback also resulted in the all-electric crossover being the county’s top electric vehicle year-to-date, with 2,032 registrations so far.

The new Model Y’s dominant performance in Norway hints at the vehicle’s strong appeal to consumers, especially considering the controversial nature of the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, today. Sentiments against Musk have been notable as of late, resulting in some Tesla owners feeling the brunt of vandalism and abuse incidents in the United States, Canada, and some areas of Europe. Credit: Elbilstatistikk

High Hopes for New Model Y

The Model Y comprises a huge portion of Tesla’s global sales. During Tesla’s Q1 2025 All-Hands meeting, Elon Musk highlighted that the Model Y is the company’s most successful vehicle so far. Such comments are accurate considering that the Model Y classic became the world’s best-selling vehicle by volume in both 2023 and 2024. As per Musk during the recent All-Hands meeting, the revamped Model Y should be able to achieve such heights this year as well.

“Model Y became the best-selling vehicle in the world. You know FYI, we do make the best. It’s like, how are we doing in our popularity? Well, we actually literally make the best-selling car on Earth, of any kind. That’s two years in a row. And it’s going to be the best-selling car on Earth again this year,” Musk stated.