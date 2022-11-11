Tesla opens EV charging connector design to the world

By

Tesla is opening its EV charging connector design to the world and has invited charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers to use Tesla’s charging connector and charge port, Tesla announced in a blog post.

The connector, Tesla said, is the most proven in North America and offers AC charging with up to 1 MW DC charging in one package.

“It has no moving parts, is half the size, and twice as powerful as Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors,” the company said. As part of its mission of accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy, Tesla is making the design freely available to both vehicle manufacturers and charging network operators.

Tesla renamed its connector and port to the North American Charging Standard (NACS) and said that it is the most common charging standard in North America.

Tesla owners will soon be able to charge their vehicles on other networks without adapters. Tesla noted that network operators have plans to incorporate NACS at their chargers.

“We look forward to future electric vehicles incorporating the NACS design and charging at Tesla’s North American Supercharging and Destination Charging networks,” Tesla said.

Tesla also made the design and specification files available to anyone who wants them and said it’s working to codify the charging connector as a public standard. The files include the technical specification, AC/DC pin sharing, datasheets for both DC and AC connectors, and three CAD files.

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

