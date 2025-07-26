Tesla Optimus robots will ship with a design no consumer has seen yet

Tesla is already producing its Optimus units for its own use, but when the humanoid robot actually starts shipping to consumers, it will likely look like a completely different product. This was, at least, hinted at by Elon Musk during the second quarter earnings call.

Optimus design iterations

When Optimus was initially announced during Tesla’s first AI Day event in 2021, the company only had a static model of the humanoid robot and a literal person in a robot suit dancing on the stage. Over the years, Tesla has showcased increasingly refined versions of its Optimus robot, culminating in V2, which is currently being produced today.

During the Q1 2025 All-Hands Meeting, CEO Elon Musk told Tesla employees that the company will try to produce its first “legion” of Optimus robots this year.

At the time, expectations seemed to suggest that Tesla would go ahead and mass-produce Optimus V2 with some refinements, such as hands that have 22 degrees of freedom. Such speculations seemed reasonable since Optimus V2 already moves very well, and its design already looked refined compared to humanoid robots made by other companies.

Optimus V3 design

During the second quarter 2025 earnings call, Elon Musk clarified that when Optimus enters mass production, the humanoid robot will feature its Version 3 design. This means that the Optimus robots that will be delivered to Tesla’s first consumers will feature a different design compared to the Optimus V2 robots that have been in use by the company since 2023.

Elon Musk seems quite optimistic about Optimus V3’s potential, stating that the design of the humanoid robot would be quite exquisite. He also echoed his previous sentiments about Optimus likely becoming Tesla’s biggest product in the long run.

“The Optimus 3 design, as I mentioned earlier, is, I think, finding the right design. There will be further optimizations, but there are, I think, no fundamental changes that are needed for the Optimus 3 design. It has all the degrees of freedom that you really want or need,” Musk said, later noting that Optimus 3’s design is “exquisite.”

Tesla is yet to tease the design or overall look of Optimus V3, though one could assume that the robot will likely resemble the sleek, humanlike concept that the company showcased in 2021. If Optimus V3 does feature such a look, it would undoubtedly become one of the most futuristic products in the market, even in the coming years.