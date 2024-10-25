Tesla owners report FSD free trial extension

By

Tesla owners on social media are reporting that their Full Self-Driving (Supervised) free trials are being extended by another 30 days. The extended FSD free trial period also seems to be getting rolled out to monthly FSD subscribers.

Tesla’s Q3 2024 earnings call made it evident that the electric vehicle maker is betting a notable portion of its future on the success of FSD. With vehicle platforms such as the Cybercab and the Robovan being completely dependent on FSD, it is no surprise that Tesla is doing all that it can to make sure its consumer base is aware of the capabilities of the advanced driver assist system.

Tesla is extending FSD free trials by another month!



Just got this email for my Model 3. pic.twitter.com/cwMMXkuW37 — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) October 24, 2024

Initial reports of Tesla’s extended FSD free trial period were shared by several EV owners on social media platform X. Screenshots shared by Tesla owners indicated that the company is informing its customers that their “30-day complimentary trial for Full Self-Driving (Supervised)” has been extended. The message also suggested that “if you have an active FSD (Supervised) subscription, 30 days of free Full Self-Driving Capability will be added to your vehicle.”

complimentary 1 month FSD trial !! pic.twitter.com/albeIzDAWU — Objective Critique (@objectiveCritq) October 24, 2024

Tesla has not shared the details behind its decision to extend its FSD (Supervised) free trial period, though the extension might be a way for the company to ensure that a large number of customers could effectively experience the best that the advanced driver-assist system can offer. Back in September, after all, the Tesla AI team stated in a post on X that it would be looking to release FSD V13 sometime in October.

I have an active FSD subscription and also got a free trial. Thank you @Tesla 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MnW4jbtPj0 — Euclid (@heyEuclid) October 25, 2024

While Tesla’s record for meeting its self-imposed deadlines has been spotty at best, the company’s AI team has so far been meeting its goals on time. This became evident in September, when features such as the Cybertruck’s FSD and Actually Smart Summon (A.S.S.) were rolled out before the team’s self-imposed deadline. Considering the Tesla AI team’s record so far, perhaps FSD V13 is indeed just around the corner.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla owners report FSD free trial extension