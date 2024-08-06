Tesla pauses factory plans for Thailand: report

By

Tesla has reportedly shelved its plans to establish a factory in Thailand. As per a recent local report, the electric vehicle maker will instead be focusing on growing its charging network in the country — at least for the time being.

Last year, reports emerged suggesting that the company was looking to establish a factory in the country. In November, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited the Fremont Factory, where he met with executives such as VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy.

The Thailand Prime Minister later hinted in interviews that Tesla was considering an investment in the country. The official also hinted that Tesla was looking at three potential locations in Thailand and that the EV maker would be investing about $5 billion into the potential project.

Citing people reportedly familiar with the matter, Thai publication The Economic Base recently noted that Tesla’s factory plans in the country have been shelved. The publication also claimed that Tesla’s factory plans in Asia have been withdrawn for now. Instead, Tesla will reportedly be focusing on growing its charging network in Thailand.

“Tesla is only talking about charging stations at the moment, but the matter of setting up factories is closed, and it’s not just closed in Thailand, but closed all over the world. Malaysia won’t go, Indonesia won’t go, they’ve all withdrawn, leaving only China, America, and Germany,” the publication noted.

Apart from its reported focus on growing its Supercharger Network in Thailand, Tesla has also been promoting its vehicles to consumers in the country. Earlier this year, the electric vehicle maker announced that its all-electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck, will be going on tour across Thailand until September 2024.

