The Tesla Cybertruck’s international tour is going Thailand for the summer and will be touring the country until September 2024.

The company announced that Tesla Cybertruck tour in Thailand will visit 7 exclusive locations across Thailand. Below are the locations and date of the Tesla Cybertruck’s tour in Thailand.

CentralwOrld (Central World) 24 June 2024 – 30 June 2024 Clickhere Central Eastville (Central Eastville) 2 July 2024 – 17 July 2024 Click here Central Bangna (Central Bangna) 18 July 67 – 30 July 67 Click here Central Westville (Central Westville) 31 July 2024 – 13 August 2024. Click here. Siam Paragon (Siam Paragon) 14 August 2024 – 1 September 2024 Click here Central Chiangmai Festival (Central Chiangmai Festival) 4 – 15 September 2024. Click here. Central Khonkaen (Central Khon Kaen) 17 – 22 September 2024 Click here

The Tesla Cybertruck tour has visited several countries in Asia, including Malaysia, Japan, and China. It has also traveled to Australia and New Zealand. The Cybertruck has also traveled across Europe.

The Tesla Cybertruck tour has allowed people to see the unique electric pickup truck up close and the reactions have mostly been favorable. During the Annual Stockholders Meeting earlier this month, Elon Musk announced that the Tesla Cybertruck could be certified for markets outside North America next year, hinting at the pickup truck’s popularity in other markets.

