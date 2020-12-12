Tesla’s phenomenal rise depicted in captivating data graphic

Tesla’s rise over the years has been nothing short of remarkable. From its days as an ambitious niche EV maker making expensive sports cars in the years leading up to the 2008 recession, the Elon Musk-led company has grown a lot over the years. Today, Tesla is the undisputed trailblazer in the EV sector, with the company’s Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y lineup setting the benchmarks in their respective segments.

After weathering a violent dive following the release of its first and second-quarter earnings reports in 2019, Tesla has seen a recovery that brought the electric car maker well into the list of most valuable carmakers in the market. First came companies like GM, and then Daimler was next. Eventually, it was Volkswagen’s turn. One by one, legacy carmakers were left behind by the EV company.

And then the most remarkable thing happened. In July, Tesla overtook Toyota, the Japanese behemoth, to become the world’s most valuable automaker by market cap. Tesla was able to do this despite only selling a fraction of the raw volume of vehicles as Toyota. Tesla has never let up since then, rising even more as analysts and the market realized the inherent potential of the EV maker.

This rise could be seen in its beautiful glory in a graphic shared by the Tesla Owners Mexico group on Twitter. Indeed, the rise of Tesla, and the sustainable movement it represents, could be quite beautiful.

If you haven’t seen this video yet, then check it out 🤯 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/vWmXYkKXdk — Tesla Owners Mexico 🇲🇽 (@co_tesla) December 11, 2020

Perhaps it was fate, or maybe even a little irony, but Tesla reached all these highs at a time when its CEO, Elon Musk, proved somewhat more restrained on Twitter. This year, Musk seems more focused on execution than Twitter feuds, and it has delivered results. Tesla’s ramp this year was also focused on the Model Y, a crossover that has seen a pretty tempered level of hype from the electric car maker.

The best thing about the graphic of Tesla’s rise is that it only represents the beginning of the electric car maker’s real ramp. The company has so much more to do. Vehicles like the Cybertruck and the Tesla Semi are still yet to be released. There’s the Energy sector that’s just waiting for Tesla Energy, there’s the autonomy segment waiting for Full Self Driving and Autopilot, and there’s the battery sector just waiting to be saturated by Tesla’s 4680 tabless batteries.

Tesla still has a long way to go, and if Elon Musk’s Master Plan continues to go as planned, then the company’s rise is really only just beginning.