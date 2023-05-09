Tesla Police Fleet consisting of 20 cars takes over South Pasadena PD

By

A Tesla Police Fleet consisting of 20 cars, 10 Model Ys and 10 Model 3s, has taken over the South Pasadena Police Department, and Unplugged Performance has been tasked with replacing the force’s vehicles.

Unplugged Performance worked with the South Pasadena Police Department to completely revolutionize its fleet, removing all internal combustion engine vehicles from its police force and replacing them with all-electric Teslas.

“Unplugged Performance are the global experts when it comes to customizing and upfitting Tesla vehicles. We are extremely fortunate to partner with the entire Unplugged team as they build the next generation of police vehicles for our entire fleet transition to battery electric vehicles,” Sergeant Tony Abdalla said.

According to a report from Pasadena Star-News, the Police Department is also installing Level 2 and Level 3 EV chargers to support the introduction of the all-electric fleet. It is all made possible by nearly $500,000 in clean transportation funding from the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee, along with other investments.

The initial investment is trivial compared to the money that will be saved as the Department chooses to move to electric powertrains. Various police departments across the world have adopted Teslas and other EVs, and the cost-effectiveness of using EVs instead of ICE vehicles has been evident.

“Anyone who as investigated the compelling fleet economics of electric vehicle ownership knows that it’s the right solution to go EV and do it with Tesla, however stepping up and taking the leap for the full department requires leadership and commitment from the Mayor, the City Council and the entire department,” Unplugged’s CEO Ben Schaffer said.

It appears the strategy for the South Pasadena Police Department transitioning to an electric vehicle fleet was solidified by the proof of cost-savings in other pilot programs.

“Tesla’s stunning track record of reliability, low maintenance costs, and impressive on-road performance and driving dynamics make EV transition a safe choice for many departments,” Sergeant Abdalla said. “The cost savings are undeniable and being able to bring Tesla’s entire suite of crash and safety systems to bear on officer safety is an added benefit above and beyond the economics of operating and maintaining this modern EV fleet.”

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Police Fleet consisting of 20 cars takes over South Pasadena PD