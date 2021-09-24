Ford Mustang Mach-E passes Michigan State Police standards, fleet inclusion to be determined

By

The Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric vehicle became the first EV to pass the rigorous testing standards set by the Michigan State Police to have a vehicle be considered for inclusion in its fleet. Earlier today, Ford announced that the Mach-E performed to these standards, and Teslarati did some deeper digging to determine whether the MSP would have its first EV later this year.

Ford announced earlier today that the Mustang Mach-E had passed the rigorous MSP testing evaluation for the 2022 model year. Utilizing the pseudonym “Ford Pro,” the all-electric pilot vehicle that Ford brought to Grattan Raceway in Belding, Michigan, was “based on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUV.” Ford stated that the assessment included challenging subcategories of acceleration, top speed, braking, and high-speed pursuit tests, as well as emergency response handling characteristics.

To demonstrate that a vehicle with an electric powertrain can deliver strong performance and stand up to demanding police duty cycles, the company is submitting an all-electric police pilot vehicle based on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUV for testing as part of the Michigan State Police 2022 Model Year Police Evaluation on Sept. 18 and 20. Graphics on vehicle not available for sale. (Credit: Ford)

The subcategories are broken down as follows:

Acceleration and Top Speed Testing:

“Acceleration: To determine the ability of each test vehicle to accelerate from a standing start to 60 mph, 80 mph, 100 mph, and determine the distance to reach 100 mph and 120 mph.”

“Top Speed: To verify the electronically limited top speed reported by the manufacturer attainable by each test vehicle within 14 miles from a standing start.”

Brake Testing:

“To determine the deceleration rate attained by each test vehicle on twenty 60-0 mph full Anti-lock brake stops. Each vehicle is scored on the average deceleration rate it achieves.”

Emergency Response Handling:

“Rate each test vehicle’s ability to: 1. Provide a suitable environment for the patrol officer in the performance of his/her assigned tasks. 2. Accommodate the required communications and emergency warning equipment and assess the relative difficulty of such installations.”

Testing Process

The tests are not evaluated by the MSP directly, a spokesperson for the law enforcement agency told us. Instead, manufacturers can assess their vehicles at tracks and courses of their choice. While there is not a pass or fail rating given to any vehicle that attempts to complete the Police Vehicle Evaluation for inclusion in the MSP fleet, the agency outlines in-house performance standards that have been used as a benchmark for determining whether their vehicle meets “a pursuit-rated qualification.”

“The Ford Mach-E met all of our standards in the testing, which allows Ford to say the vehicle met the benchmarks accepted within the industry as being pursuit-rated,” MSP Public Affairs Manager Shanon Banner told Teslarati.

The report for preliminary results of prospective vehicles is set to be released next week, with the full report being released by October, Banner told us. Previous years of testing are available here, but only combustion engine vehicles have been assessed before 2021.

EV Police Cruisers: The Future of Law Enforcement

Electric police cruisers are becoming a more popular option for police departments across the world. Instead of spending money on high-performance gas-powered automobiles, more departments are realizing the financial and environmental advantages of purchasing an electric car instead of one with an internal combustion engine. The most notable example of cost savings was displayed in a recent report released by the Westport, Connecticut Police Department.

The Mach-E is also close to gaining one of its first inclusions in a Police Force in Europe. Recently, British Police Forces started examining the advantages of adding electric cars to their fleets. The Mach-E is their prime candidate for the newest member of their fleet. Two Mach-Es have already been included in the Ann Arbor Police Department in Michigan.

