Tesla introduces new Quicksilver for Model 3 in United States

Tesla has introduced a new color for the Model 3 as it is now offering Quicksilver as an option for the all-electric sedan.

Tesla’s Quicksilver color has been available in other markets for several years, as European owners have been able to select it for the Model Y and Model 3.

Earlier this year, Tesla started offering the Quicksilver color in the United States, but it was only available on the Model Y.

Tesla has officially launched the Model 3 in Quicksilver, as last night the company added it to the Online Design Studio as an option for U.S. buyers:

Tesla describes the color in a promotional email it sent out on Friday, just after it launched the color:

“With metallic highlights and dark undertones, Quicksilver is a dynamic, multi-coat paint that offers a liquid metal effect that accentuates the curves of Model 3.”

The color is now the most expensive Tesla offers alongside the Ultra Red, which also costs $2,000.

Tesla has done a good job of giving customers more options in terms of colors. Not only has it rolled out Ultra Red and now the new Quicksilver in the United States, but it also decided to switch up the standard free color that drivers can choose.

Tesla changed the standard color from white to black after several people noticed an influx of white vehicles.

