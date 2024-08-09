Rivian R2 will equip important charging port feature for Tesla Supercharger compatibility

By

Rivian’s new R2 five-seater SUV will equip an important charging port feature that will increase compatibility with Tesla Superchargers.

Rivian announced last year that it would adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its vehicles in the coming years, but it gained access to the Tesla Supercharger Network earlier this year.

One thing that electric vehicles have not done quite yet is determined an appropriate charging port location on the car, which is now making things difficult for non-Tesla EVs when they pull into Superchargers.

Tesla’s charging port is on the rear driver-side of the vehicle, and it is compatible with Tesla Supercharger stalls and their cable length. Now that Tesla has opened the Network up to other automakers, drivers of those non-Tesla EVs are reporting that they are having trouble reaching the port with the charger because of a non-standardized port location.

I experienced this with the Ford F-150 Lightning earlier this year. I was able to plug in, but it took multiple adjustments to get the cable to reach.

Tesla is lengthening cables in some Supercharger stalls, but one way automakers could reduce the need for this move is by bringing the charging port to the rear of the vehicle.

Rivian confirmed at its Space in Pasadena yesterday that the charging port would be on the driver’s rear side, which would increase the compatibility with Tesla Superchargers.

User TemporarilyOutofStock on the Rivian Forums confirmed this on the board yesterday:

“At the Rivian Space in Pasadena (where the R2 / R3X is currently being shown) one of the Vice Presidents that was there confirmed that in the production R2 they are moving the charge port to the drivers rear! Great news for usability with the current Tesla superchargers.”

This could of course be adjusted on future builds of the R1 platform, but it seems the R2 will be the first Rivian vehicle to adopt the new placement of the charging port.

