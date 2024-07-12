By

Quicksilver, arguably one of Tesla’s most attractive paint options, is now available for all Model Y trims in the United States and Canada. This update would likely be appreciated by numerous consumers as Quicksilver has proven very popular for the Model Y.

A look at the Tesla Model Y’s order page in the United States and Canada shows that Quicksilver is now available for the all-electric crossover’s Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), Long Range All Wheel Drive (AWD), and Performance variants. Industry watchers have noted that Quicksliver has previously been available only for the Long Range AWD and Performance versions.

Quicksilver now available for Model Y in Canada 🇨🇦 → https://t.co/sIiqQMBx1r pic.twitter.com/PQlpQ5dUrE — Tesla North America (@tesla_na) July 12, 2024

Quicksilver made its debut in October 2022 together with Midnight Cherry Red paint, both of which were exclusive to Model Y units that were produced at Gigafactory Berlin. As per Tesla’s announcement then, Quicksilver was made possible by Giga Berlin’s advanced paint shop, which allows up to 13 layers of paint. These layers give the two premium paint options a look that changed depending on its viewing angle.

These characteristics, however, came at a premium price. When Quicksilver was initially announced, it commanded a rather steep price of €3,000. Tesla’s other optional colors at the time, such as Red Multi-Coat, were only priced as a €2,000 add-on. Fortunately, Quicksilver has since gone down in price, as shown in the Model Y’s order page in the United States and Canada. In the United States, the special paint option is priced at a reasonable $2,000 today, and in Canada, it is priced at CA$2,600.

NEWS: As of today, Quicksilver is now available on all Model Y trims in the US.



Previously, it was only available on the Model Y Long Range AWD & Performance. pic.twitter.com/dmuzBulYNl — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 12, 2024

Tesla’s silver paint options have always been very attractive, which was why EV enthusiasts were quite disappointed when the company retired the first-generation Model 3’s Silver Metallic color. Quicksilver is more than a worthy successor to Tesla’s Silver Metallic paint, so it would not be surprising if the electric vehicle maker sees quite a good number of Model 3 and Model Y orders in the special, deep silver color this quarter.

