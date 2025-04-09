Tesla bull Morgan Stanley reiterated its $410 price target, with analyst Adam Jonas sharing his sharp take.

The bank shaved Tesla’s price target to $410 from $430 in Q1, adjusting for expected lower deliveries in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on TSLA before the electric vehicle company released its Q1 2025 delivery report. Based on Morgan Stanley’s recent note, it is holding firm that Tesla’s core story— AI, robots, and tech—remains unshaken.

Tesla’s stock slid 17.5% from Wednesday to Monday’s close. According to Adam Jonas, Tesla is caught in a tariff-triggered market slump tied to U.S. economic fears and global shifts. Despite Jonas’ observations, Morgan Stanley sees robotics as Tesla’s ace. Tesla shares Optimus’ improved walk in new update video

“Regardless of the near-term policy path, we believe the march of Embodied AI will see a proliferation of machines embedded with sophisticated robotics that navigate and manipulate 3-dimensional physical space powered by agentic software foundation models,” Morgan Stanley stated.

Jonas added that humanoid robots could reshape “production and how an economy is defined.” Morgan Stanley predicts factory-made robotic labor could tweak GDP markers like “dependency ratios, retirement age, and GDP per capita.”

Despite delivery dips, Morgan Stanley’s $410 target underscores Tesla’s tech-driven edge, setting it apart from EV peers like Lucid amid market turbulence.

The EV car maker recently shared an update on Tesla Optimus, the company’s humanoid robot. Tesla shared a video of Optimus confidently walking through an open space. Last month, Elon Musk noted that Tesla aims to produce at least 5,000 Optimus robots by the end of the year.