Starlink secured a license to enhance its services in Brazil, expanding SpaceX’s internet service in the country even further.

Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) greenlit a modification to Starlink’s exploration right, permitting the SpaceX company to boost its non-geostationary system with more satellites and frequency bands. The update adds 7,500 satellites to the existing 4,408 authorized under a 2022 grant.

Starlink’s new Brazilian license is valid through 2027. Anatel paired the approval with a regulatory alert, flagging gaps in competition, spatial sustainability, and digital sovereignty rules. Starlink Expands in Brazil via John Deere Partnership

Councilor Alexandre Freire noted the alert’s purpose was “to preserve the coherence, predictability, and legitimacy of administrative deliberations while ensuring transparency in dialogue with the regulated sector and society in general.”

He added, “Although we have unanimously granted the request to change Starlink’s satellite exploration right to expand the number of satellites and authorized frequency bands, as well as update the associated networks, this case has made clear to me the limitations of the current regulations to offer adequate responses to the complex issues that emerge in this scenario.”

Meanwhile, SpaceX’s internet arm cheered on its latest win in Brazil.

“Starlink is connecting more than 460K customers across Brazil with high-speed, low-latency internet today. Thanks to @AnatelGovBR for unanimously approving our second-generation constellation license, we’re able to enhance service for existing customers and provide connectivity for even more people across the country, especially in areas where few, if any, options for broadband existed before.”