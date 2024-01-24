Tesla ‘Redwood’ EV rumored to come in 2025 imagined in fan rendering

By

Tesla’s rumored “Redwood” electric vehicle is now hitting the news cycle as a new report was released this morning, indicating the car could make its way to market next year.

Naturally, the EV, which could potentially cost roughly $25,000 in hopes of reaching a lower price point to encourage more drivers to switch to a Tesla, has already been imagined in fan renders.

These renders were sent to us by Tine Rusc, who imagined the Redwood EV as a “Cyberhatch.” As the EV is being looked at as a compact crossover, this hatch-equipped EV seems to fit the bill as what Tesla could bring to market, and it would undoubtedly bring more space and cargo for owners.

Tine also drew inspiration from the Cybertruck, which is potentially somewhat of a template for this vehicle, according to CEO Elon Musk’s recent biography. Tesla could potentially design more than one vehicle based on the Cybertruck, and the $25,000 EV is one of those cars.

As a fan of Musk, Tine said that it was easy to think of a car design that would fit what Tesla wants to bring to market.

“The company has always been a tremendous source of inspiration for me. I’ve closely followed Elon Musk’s interviews, learning a great deal and developing immense respect and admiration for him,” Tine told me.

The look he desired for this vehicle was an ode to the most brilliant minds in both automotive and science in the past 100 years.

“These designs have to be not just special but slightly different, pushing the boundaries of excellence, possibly aiming to be the best in their class, if not the world. It’s a nod of appreciation to those who, like Nikola Tesla, Edison, Enzo Ferrari, Elon, and similar, passionately push the limits of what’s deemed possible.”

Tesla ‘Redwood’ EV

A report from Reuters this morning stated that Tesla has already started reaching out to suppliers to prepare for its affordable EV that would be built upon its next-generation platform.

Tesla plans to build about 10,000 units per week, according to the report, and production would begin around June 2025.

Tesla reportedly studied some affordable vehicles over the past few years to figure out where manufacturing could be simplified to reach low pricing.

The company is rumored to have torn apart a Honda Civic, which is a vehicle that is produced in a conventional way but is highly affordable and extremely popular.

It also could end up being the vehicle that leans into Tesla’s plans for a Robotaxi fleet, which the automaker has hoped to develop for years.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla ‘Redwood’ EV rumored to come in 2025 imagined in fan rendering