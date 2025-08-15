Tesla rival’s CEO makes shock suggestion to customers about Model Y

Tesla rival Xiaomi is experiencing demand that is off-the-charts with its new YU7 crossover, which competes with the Model Y. The company’s CEO has stated that demand is truly outpacing what it can build, and that customers in limbo should consider the Model Y because “it’s a great car.”

The Xiaomi YU7 has already gained an incredible number of orders so far. Its launch a few months ago had consumers busting down doors to place an order before others, and demand has been so high that customers will wait, on average, between 56 and 59 weeks for delivery.

Within 18 hours, Xiaomi received about 240,000 orders, CarScoops reported. Some customers are truly interested in the vehicle, but cannot wait the extended period to take delivery as they might need a car now.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said on social meida that there are other cars out there that would be suitable as a replacement to the YU7:

“If you need to buy a car quickly, other China-produced new energy vehicles are pretty good.”

He explicitly mentioned the Model Y, Xpeng G7, and Li Auto i8.

Regarding the Model Y, he said:

“The Model Y is a great car, and Tesla also announced a number of promotions yesterday, so you might want to consider it.”

The Model Y has been the best-selling car in the world over the past two years, and it still leads in many markets as the most sought-after EV. However, in China, there are so many formidable competitors that customers are seemingly going for whatever they can get to first.

Of course, a car is a car, but Tesla has gained a more notable reputation for its industry-leading tech and driver assistance systems, including City Autopilot, which has been used in China for a few months now.