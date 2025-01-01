By

Xiaomi reportedly delivered more than 135,000 SU7 vehicles in 2024, an impressive feat for its first vehicles. In 2025, Xiaomi aims to deliver 300,000 SU7 units.

In November, Xiaomi boosted its delivery targets to 120,000 SU7 units for 2024. If reports are accurate, the China-based company exceeded its expectations for the year.

The relatively new Chinese automaker is already building the second phase of its Beijing plant, reported CN EV Post. The expanding car factory is expected to increase Xiaomi’s annual production capacity, making reaching its 300k goal for 2025 easier.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Xiaomi delivers 135k+ SU7, targets more than double for 2025