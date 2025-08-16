Tesla Roadster could have a formidable competitor with BYD’s 3000-HP supercar

The Tesla Roadster is on the way, and yes, we know we’ve heard that for quite a few years. But when it comes, it might have a formidable competitor, and it might come from no one other than Chinese rival BYD.

BYD’s Yangwang U9 Track Edition is a new configuration of the U9 supercar that hit the Chinese Ministry of Information Technology (MIIT) database recently.

The vehicle was first spotted on the MIIT database by CarNewsChina. It will have a quad-motor powertrain, each dedicated to one wheel. Instead of the 1,287 horsepower that comes with the standard U9 configuration, the Track Edition will have 2,977.

There are only two cars that even come close in terms of horsepower: the Lotus Evija with 1,972 and the Rimac Nevera at 1,914 horsepower. The Tesla Roadster is expected to have somewhere around 1,000 horsepower.

The Roadster is one of the most anticipated vehicles of all time, especially because we’ve all had to wait so long for it. On its own, it will have a 1.9-second 0-60 MPH acceleration rate (without the SpaceX package, which brings the projection to 1.1 seconds), which is projected to be better than the 2.3 seconds the U9 Track Edition will offer.

The Roadster also beats the U9 Track Edition in projected top speed and range. The Roadster could top out at over 250 MPH, compared to the 217 conservative projection for the U9 Track Edition.

Range on the Roadster is 620 miles, beating 280 miles for the BYD.

The U9 Track Edition will also have some additional features compared to its base model. These include some aerodynamic additions, like a carbon fiber rear wing, diffuser, and an adjustable front splitter and adjustable rear wing.

The latter two are optional, but if you have enough scratch to drop on this car, you’re probably adding those two features as well.

We hope that both the Roadster and U9 Track Edition will hit a drag strip, road course, or even a superspeedway for some racing. It would truly be something for EV fans to drool over.