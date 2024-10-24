Tesla Roadster details get another cryptic walkaround with no end in sight

By

Tesla Roadster details were among the sought-after questions during the company’s Earnings Call on Wednesday night, but they were once again given a cryptic walkaround by CEO Elon Musk and other executives with no true end in sight.

The Roadster has been delayed on numerous occasions. Although Tesla has a valid reason for it by stating that other vehicles and projects that help contribute to the company’s overall mission are more of a priority, the Roadster is still something that fans and owners have been requesting for years.

Tesla has had no problem putting production dates and delivery timelines together in the past, hinting that the vehicle will be built “next year” or “by the end of” a given date. In reality, these were all puffery, and last night, this continued as Tesla thanked those who were being patient but still did not put a firm idea in the minds of those waiting for the car.

Musk said:

“I’d like to thank our long-suffering deposit holders. The Roadster is not just the cherry on the cake but also the icing on the cake. We’re close to finalizing the design.”

Of course, a car capable of 0-60 MPH in 1.9 seconds and the supposed hovering capabilities is all that Musk said it was. But in reality, it is time to put a definitive date on this project, stop with the nonsense, and say something like, “It’s delayed until further notice. We have other things that are more important.”

Last night’s update was sort of along these lines, which is acceptable. However, based on the company’s focus on other projects, Roadster updates should be barred until something can be legitimately shown.

Nevertheless, Musk still said that the design is being finalized and that it will have some kind of hovering capability once again:

“We are finalizing the design of [the Tesla Roadster] now. It will be something spectacular. My friend Peter Thiel was lamenting we don’t have flying cars. Well…more to come.”

This is all great. But people have put deposits down on this vehicle, and they have been waiting for something that simply is not in Tesla’s immediate plans. It’s not in production, and to be frank, we hear every year that it will be coming soon. Last night was the first time there was any sort of transparency regarding the fact that it will be delayed and there was no “next year” statement.

In May 2023, he said production would begin by the end of 2024.

That won’t happen.

In February 2024, Musk said the vehicle would be unveiled by the end of the year, and Tesla would aim to ship in 2025.

Nothing has really changed in the grand scheme of things: Tesla said in January, a month before Musk spouted these details, that next-gen platform would be the focus. There was no problem with saying it early this year, and now it’s delayed again.

Tesla totally should prioritize next-gen, mass-market models to push deliveries and margins upward, helping bolster its strength on Wall Street and appeal to investors.

Until it’s actually ready, which it won’t be for several years, there should be nothing more said about it.

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Roadster details get another cryptic walkaround with no end in sight