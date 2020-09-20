Tesla’s next-gen Roadster to take on the Nürburgring, confirms Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the next-generation Roadster, a revamped version of the company’s first-ever vehicle, will run at the Nürburgring track in Germany next year.

The Nürburgring is one of the most prestigious auto racing tracks in the world. Nicknamed “the Green Hell” for its extensive length and tough-to-remember layout, it has been one of the focal points of Tesla’s upcoming performance vehicles for the past year. The electric automaker set up a temporary residence at the track in late 2019 to test its Model S Plaid Powertrain.

However, the Roadster is an entirely different animal than the Plaid Model S. With 650 miles of range, a 0-60 MPH time of 1.9 seconds, and a 250+ MPH top speed, the Roadster can break every record ever set at the Green Hell because of its impressive specifications.

Credit: Twitter

Musk indicated in August 2019 that Tesla had plans to bring the Roadster to the Ring in 2020. A Tweet from massively-known tech YouTuber and Tesla supporter Marques Brownlee last year hinted that Musk should take the Roadster to the Ring for testing. Musk agreed and said that 2020 would be the right time.

However, the Roadster has taken somewhat of a backseat in Tesla’s plan since Musk announced his intentions to bring the electric supercar to the German track. The company has primarily focused on cars that align with its mission, which is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.

The Roadster is simply not in these plans. Mass-market cars, however, are.

Tesla released the Model Y this year and has worked to improve the manufacturing efficiency of its vehicles. Along with that, battery cell production has been a primary focus, and the company’s strategy will be detailed on Tuesday at Tesla’s Battery Day.

Now, Musk has the Roadster’s arrival at the Nürburgring set for 2021, which is still a genuinely attractive amount of time for enthusiasts to drool over the potential developments that could come from the testing runs. The Roadster is already expected to be one of the fastest cars on Earth. With the vehicle arriving at one of the most challenging courses to ever be the subject of automotive testing, the session could be explosive.

Currently, the 12.9-mile “Nordschleife” circuit, which is the main track at the Ring, has been completed by the Porsche 919 Hybrid EVO in 5:19.545. That remains the fastest time, and it was completed on June 29, 2018.

Whether the Roadster can beat that time is up in the air. However, Musk seems confident that the car can beat the current record at the Ring. When asked if the Roadster had the capability to become the new champion, Musk simply said, “Absolutely.”