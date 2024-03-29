Tesla starts rolling out one-month FSD free trial for qualified vehicles in the US

By

Recent reports from the Tesla community have suggested that the electric vehicle maker has started rolling out a one-month free Full Self-Driving (FSD) trial to qualified owners in the United States. The free FSD trial comes just a few days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the initiative in a post on X.

FSD has been a central focus of Tesla lately. Earlier this week, a leaked email from Elon Musk indicated that Tesla delivery centers will now be required to give customers a test ride in FSD V12.3.1 as part of the delivery process. Tesla also started offering a one-month free FSD trial for new vehicle purchases.

And in a follow-up post on X, Musk stated that all US cars that are capable of FSD will get a free one-month trial for the advanced driver-assist system. This one-month free trial for qualified vehicles appears to have started rolling out. As per Tesla watchers in social media, the one-month free FSD trial seems to be rolling out even to customers who did not purchase FSD.

All US cars that are capable of FSD will be enabled for a one month trial this week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2024

Following is the message that Tesla has reportedly sent to qualified vehicle owners informing them of their free one-month FSD trial. Interestingly enough, Tesla has indeed removed the “Beta” moniker from FSD, though the company has replaced it with “Supervised” instead.

Your Full Self-Driving (Supervised) Trial starts now!

You’ve been granted a 30-day complimentary trial of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) for your Model Y ending in (XXXXXX).

Under your supervision, Full Self-Driving (Supervised) can drive your Tesla almost anywhere. It will make lane changes, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns. You and anyone you authorize must use additional caution and remain attentive. It does not make your vehicle autonomous. Do not become complacent.

This trial will end on April 30, 2024.

Tesla's free FSD beta trial is going out to US customers now. Here's the email.. pic.twitter.com/ntOLRDlLfu — techAU (@techAU) March 29, 2024

Tesla’s cautious tone in its message to customers mirrors that of the company’s other communication regarding Autopilot and FSD. Similar to other updates and programs surrounding the advanced driver-assist systems, Tesla highlights that FSD — at least in its current iteration — is not a fully autonomous driving system. Thus, while FSD would enable vehicles to navigate inner city streets and freeways, drivers must still maintain constant vigilance so they can intervene and correct the system if necessary.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla starts rolling out one-month FSD free trial for qualified vehicles in the US