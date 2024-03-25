Tesla to require supervised FSD V12 test rides during vehicle deliveries: leaked Musk email

By

An apparent leaked email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggests that the electric vehicle maker would be updating its vehicle delivery process. As per the seemingly leaked email, which was shared on social media platform X, Tesla employees are now required to give short FSD V12.3.1 rides to customers who are taking delivery of their cars.

The apparent Elon Musk email was initially shared on X by longtime FSD Beta tester @WholeMarsBlog, who has been testing Tesla’s advanced driver-assist system since its limited rollout in late 2020. The email was short, but its message was clear — Elon Musk wants consumers to realize just how good FSD V12.3.1 works in real-world settings.

Here is the email pic.twitter.com/L4zEXv4sq6 — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) March 25, 2024

Following is the alleged leaked Elon Musk email.

From: Elon Musk

To: Everybody

Going forward, it is mandatory in North America to install and activate FSD V12.3.1 and take customers on a short test ride before handing over the car.

Almost no one actually realizes how well (supervised) FSD actually works.

I know this will slow down the delivery process, but it is nonetheless a hard requirement.

Thanks,

Elon

This is a HUGE change on three fronts:

1, it shows just how confident Elon is about the quality of FSD

2, it will be a brilliant technique to get people to subscribe

3, it's good to show limitations and how FSD works before getting into one@elonmusk I suggest you give away 1-2… https://t.co/6OdYiqxLd6 — DrKnowItAll (@DrKnowItAll16) March 25, 2024

The alleged leaked Elon Musk email hints at a number of important updates for Tesla. For one, it would appear that FSD has reached a point where Musk is now confident enough to market it more assertively to consumers. During the early days of Tesla, owners would joke that the best way to convert an EV skeptic is to just give them a ride in an electric car. Having customers experience FSD firsthand as part of their vehicle delivery experience could have a similar effect.

Another notable aspect of the seemingly leaked Musk email was the CEO’s emphasis on supervised FSD. Over the years, Musk has been very optimistic about Tesla achieving fully autonomous driving with zero human input. By promoting supervised FSD, it would appear that Musk has seen the value in simply promoting FSD’s current iteration, even if it’s not a fully autonomous driving system yet. Supervised FSD, after all, is arguably already one of the most robust driver-assist suites in the market today.

This could dramatically increase FSD take rates especially if coupled with a 0-3 month free trial of FSD.



We est every +10pp improvement in global FSD take rate can increase $TSLA EPS by $.10/share. Every +10pp improvement in the North American FSD take rate can increase $TSLA… https://t.co/AsL9JrzO5E — Gary Black (@garyblack00) March 25, 2024

Tesla bull and Wall Street veteran Gary Black of The Future Fund has noted that the CEO’s directive could end up increasing FSD take rates among consumers, especially if the EV maker couples it with a free FSD trial period. Black noted that such updates could bring some tailwinds to TSLA stock.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla to require supervised FSD V12 test rides during vehicle deliveries: leaked Musk email