Tesla eyes massive commercial space in Seattle: rumor

Tesla is looking to lock up an over 200,000 square foot commercial space in Lakewood, Washington, a town about an hour south of Seattle.

Tesla has done plenty in the past year to increase its vehicle production, including the announcement of a new U.S.-based Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Tesla is currently building another production facility in Germany as well, but each of these facilities are considerably larger than the rumored Seattle warehouse.

Initially reported by the Puget Sound Business Journal, Denver-based Black Creek Group announced on Monday that it had pre-leased both of the buildings at its Lakewood Logistics Center II campus, and two of the biggest tech companies in the world are moving in: Amazon and Tesla.

Amazon confirmed that it would acquire one of the buildings, stating that it would employ “hundreds of people” at what will likely become one of its many distribution centers. The second building, while unconfirmed, is looking like it will be a Tesla facility. Real estate sources have stated that Tesla Inc. is currently negotiating a lease for 14802 Spring St. SW, a 206,000 square foot facility.

It is important to note that while this facility is a considerably large building, it is nowhere near the size of any of Tesla’s Gigafactory facilities. It is one-sixth of the size of Tesla’s smallest Gigafactory, which is in Buffalo, New York, and is 1.2 million square feet in size.

Seattle is the home of several large tech companies, including Amazon and Microsoft. While operating its main production facility in Fremont, Tesla holds its headquarters in nearby Palo Alto, which is widely considered the tech capital of the world. However, Seattle has plenty of opportunity for tech companies and was where both Amazon and Microsoft went from a small, unlikely competitor to revolutionary and game-changing in terms of their infrastructure.

Tesla could plan to use the facility as a corporate office, storage facility, or a parts facility, as it is within a reasonable distance to Northern California.