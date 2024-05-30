Tesla Semi to be featured in Germany’s IAA Transportation 2024 event

By

The Tesla Semi Class 8 all-electric truck will make its European debut at the upcoming IAA Transportation 2024 trade show in Hannover, Germany. The IAA Transportation 2024 event is expected to run from September 17 to 22, 2024.

Organizers announced a significant rise in exhibitor registrations this year, up 13% compared to 2022. As noted by the event organizers in a press release, this growth is highlighted by a boost in international participation, with foreign exhibitor share reaching 70% for the upcoming September 2024 event. This represents an 8% increase from 2022.

China leads the pack of international exhibitors, followed by Turkey and Italy. Interestingly enough, about 26% of this year’s exhibitors are attending the event for the first time. These include Tesla, which will bring the Tesla Semi to the IAA Transportation 2024 trade show. The Tesla Semi will be joined by trucks from established players like Mercedes-Benz Trucks and MAN Truck & Bus SE, among others.

Jürgen Mindel, Managing Director of the VDA responsible for the IAA, noted that the event is gaining momentum.

“We will make visitors aware of the innovative power of the industry here. The global interest of exhibitors in climate-neutral mobility and sustainable commercial vehicles is clearly very high and shows that the industry is consistently driving the transformation forward. I am sure that in September in Hanover, the companies will once again impressively demonstrate how their innovations are driving the industry and society forward,” he noted.

Mindel also noted that the transport sector is in a critical period. With this in mind, events like the IAA Transportation 2024 trade show could provide a great platform for players who wish to showcase their innovations on an international stage.

“For climate-neutral mobility in the transport sector, in addition to the innovative products of established manufacturers, the expertise of software and battery producers is also needed. One thing is clear: we are in a crucial phase on the path to transformation. This requires exchange between all those involved. The IAA TRANSPORTATION offers the perfect platform for this, both nationally and internationally,” Mindel noted.

